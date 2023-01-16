How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys divisional round game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Who’s ready for a playoff rematch at Levi’s Stadium?

One year after the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round, the two sides are set to battle once again in the divisional round.

The No. 2 49ers are blazing hot right now. The team is riding an 11-game winning streak dating back to Week 8 of the regular season and is 7-0 since Brock Purdy stepped in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. Kyle Shanahan’s squad trailed 17-16 at halftime in their wild card matchup with the division rival Seattle Seahawks on Saturday before pulling away in the second half for a 41-23 victory.

The No. 5 Cowboys, meanwhile, lost two of their last four games entering the playoffs, including a confounding 26-6 defeat to the Washington Commanders. They made it to the divisional round by getting their first ever win against a Tom Brady team, cruising past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 Monday night.

Can the 49ers earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, or will the Cowboys get some playoff revenge? Here’s everything to know about the divisional round tilt:

When is the 49ers vs. Cowboys divisional round game?

The 49ers and Cowboys will square off on Sunday, Jan. 22.

What time is the 49ers vs. Cowboys divisional round game?

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

What TV channel is the 49ers vs. Cowboys game on?

The divisional round matchup will air on FOX.

How to stream 49ers vs. Cowboys live online

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Who is favored in the 49ers vs. Cowboys game?

The 49ers are listed as four-point favorites over the Cowboys, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: 49ers -4

Over/under: 46

Moneyline: 49ers -190, Cowboys +160

What is the weather forecast for 49ers vs. Cowboys?

NBC Bay Area is forecasting partly cloudy skies in Santa Clara on Sunday with a high temperature of 59 degrees and winds between 5-10 mph.

