How to Watch 2022 Heisman Trophy Ceremony: TV Channel, Finalists, More

How to watch the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The four finalists for 2022 Heisman Trophy were announced on Monday. And we won’t have to wait long to find out who the winner is.

The Heisman Trophy, a prestigious award given to the most outstanding player in the nation, will be presented at a ceremony this weekend.

For the second consecutive year, it will be a quarterback on the receiving end of the honor. Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of USC are the four Heisman finalists.

So, which signal caller will hear his name called and join college football’s most exclusive club?

Here’s what to know ahead of the Heisman Trophy presentation.

When is the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner being announced?

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will be held at the Lincoln Center in New York on Saturday, Dec. 10.

What time is the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony?

The event gets underway at 8 p.m. ET

What TV channel is the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony on?

ESPN will carry live coverage of the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

How to stream the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony

The event will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Who is favored to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy?

Caleb Williams is viewed as the frontrunner to take home the Heisman. After coming over from Oklahoma with head coach Lincoln Riley, Williams has led the No. 8 Trojans to an 11-2 record, a runner-up finish in the Pac-12 and a Cotton Bowl berth.

The sophomore QB has completed 66.1% of his passes for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions over 13 games. He ranks fourth in the nation in passing yards and is tied with Houston’s Clayton Tune and fellow Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud for the most passing TDs.

Williams has also rushed for 372 yards and 10 scores.

Who won the 2021 Heisman Trophy?

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the reigning Heisman winner and entered the 2022 season as one of the top favorites for the award.

While Young had a strong junior season, his numbers didn’t come close to the unreal stats he posted in 2021 (4,872 yards, 47 passing touchdowns). The No. 5 Crimson Tide also missed out on the College Football Playoff for just the second time since it was introduced in 2014.

Archie Griffin remains the only two-time Heisman winner, claiming the trophy in 1974 and 1975 as a running back for Ohio State.

Should Williams win this year’s Heisman, he’ll have the chance to match Griffin’s feat in 2023.