Here's How to Watch the 2022 College Football Playoff

The end of 2021 is nearing and with the New Year on the horizon, that means one thing.

It’s College Football Playoff season.

That’s right, bowl season is nearly here and while most teams will be playing for bragging rights, four of the top teams in the nation will be competing for a shot at a national title.

The teams will play on New Year’s Eve in two semifinal games to punch their ticket to the National Championship game.

Will Alabama repeat as national champions? Can Cincinnati continue to make history? Can Michigan or Georgia come out on top?

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 College Football Playoff.

When is the 2022 College Football Playoff?

Both semifinal games of the College Football Playoff will take place on Friday, Dec. 31. The first game between No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 1 Alabama will start at 3:30 p.m. ET in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. No. 3 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan will square off at 7:30 p.m. ET in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

The national championship is set for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET.

Where will the 2022 College Football Playoff take place?

Both playoff semifinal games will be bowl games taking place on Dec. 31. The first semifinal game will be the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The second will be the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL., where the Miami Dolphins play.

This season, the championship game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

What channel can I watch the 2022 College Football Playoff on?

Both playoff semifinal games and the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game will air live on ESPN and can be streamed in the ESPN app.

Who is participating in the 2022 College Football Playoff?

The four teams competing for the national title are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Cincinnati.

Alabama, who entered championship weekend at No. 3, handed then-No. 1 Georgia its first loss of the season with a 41-24 victory in the SEC championship. Heisman Trophy contender Bryce Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns, while adding another on the ground to propel the Crimson Tide to their seventh SEC title in 10 years.

Georgia dropped down to No. 3 after the loss to Alabama in the SEC title game. The Bulldogs had no answer for Nick Saban’s offense, allowing 536 total yards.

Michigan maintained its No. 2 spot in the rankings thanks to a 42-3 throttling of Iowa in the Big 10 championship. The Wolverines ran for a total of 211 yards in the game. It’s the first Big 10 title for Jim Harbaugh and the first conference title for the school in 17 years.

Cincinnati remained perfect on the season, taking down Houston 35-20 in the AAC title game. Jerome Ford ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns for the Bearcats, as they made history as the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff.

Who won the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship last season?

Last season, it was Alabama getting back on top of the college football world.

The Crimson Tide, who were the No. 1 team in the nation, had defeated No. 4 Notre Dame 31-14 in the semifinals before taking on No. 3 Ohio State in the championship, who had beaten No. 2 Clemson 49-28. Nick Saban’s squad easily handled the Buckeyes in the championship game, taking down Ohio State 52-24.

2021 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith racked up 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the title game. Mac Jones threw for 464 yards and five scores.