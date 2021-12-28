How to stream the John Madden documentary, 'All Madden,' on Peacock originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Hall of Fame NFL coach and broadcasting legend John Madden died at the age of 85 on Tuesday.



On Christmas Day, Fox Sports aired the original documentary "All Madden," detailing Madden's decade-long career as a coach for the Oakland Raiders and 30 years in broadcasting.

The film contains archival footage of Madden's coaching and broadcast career, along with interviews from a star-studded list of current and former NFL figures like Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick, Al Michaels, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Madden is remembered as the charismatic Super Bowl-winning coach who went 103-32-7 in his 10 seasons with the Raiders. In 2006, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a coach. Madden was also widely known for holding the namesake to the long-running Madden NFL video game series since 1988.

He is the only broadcaster to work as a color analyst for all four major networks, and he won 16 Emmy Awards during his three decades in the broadcast booth.

Here's how to stream the documentary about the NFL legend:

How can I watch the 'All Madden' documentary?

After debuting on Christmas Day, the documentary was set to hit a variety of streaming platforms on Jan. 3. But in the wake of Madden's death, it will now be available to watch for three months on Peacock, ESPN+ and Tubi starting Dec. 29 at midnight.

You can sign up for Peacock here.