Hot Start Not Enough for Toreros in Loss at BYU

Braun Hartfield helped USD grab an early eight-point lead, but the Cougars responded with a 23-8 run to close the first half and take over the game.

By Associated Press

USD Athletics

Braun Hartfield scored 14 of his team-high 21 points in the first half of USD’s loss at BYU.

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Kolby Lee had a career-high 21 points as BYU stretched its home win streak to eight games, romping past San Diego 93-70 on Thursday night.

TJ Haws had 19 points for BYU (14-5, 3-1 West Coast Conference). Jake Toolson added 14 points and seven assists. Dalton Nixon had 12 points.

Braun Hartfield had 21 points for the Toreros (7-13, 0-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Joey Calcaterra added 16 points. Finn Sullivan had 13 points.

BYU plays No. 1 Gonzaga on the road on Saturday. San Diego plays Portland on the road on Saturday.

