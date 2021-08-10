Hot August Night! The Padres Rally From 3 Runs Down To Beat Miami

Break out the rally caps!

The Padres rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 4-2 to beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 Tuesday night at Petco Park.

The victory was the Padres' 4th straight and important in the standings. With the win, the Padres moved 4.5 games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the final National League wildcard spot.

Padres catcher Austin Nola was a star with the bat, collecting 2 hits and 2 RBI's including the go-ahead run with a single scoring Adam Frazier in the 7th inning making the score 6-5 San Diego.

Nola was one of four Padres batters who had multiple hits in the game. As a team, the Padres had 12 hits.

Eight Padres pitchers appeared in the game before Mark Melancon closed it out for his 34th save of the season.

The Padres and Marlins wrap up their 3-game series with an afternoon game Wednesday at Petco Park.