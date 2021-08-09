Hosmer Headlines Padres Win: Eric Hosmer's 2 Hits, 3 Runs and 2 RBI Lead San Diego To Victory

Just a few days ago, around the Major League Baseball Trade deadline, the question was what will the Padres do with Eric Hosmer?

Trade him?

Bench him?

How about play him!

The Padres first baseman had 2 hits, including a solo homer, 2 runs batted in and scored 3 runs leading San Diego to an 8-3 win against the Miami Marlins.

With the win, the Padres gained a half-game on the idle Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. San Diego now trails 1st place San Francisco by 7 games in the National League West and 2nd place Los Angeles by 3 games. The Padres now lead the Cincinnati Reds by 3.5 games for the second wild card spot.

Joe Musgrove continued the Padres' recent trend of improved starting pitching by going 6 innings, allowing just 1 run and striking out 8.

The Padres and Marlins continue their 3-game series Tuesday night at Petco Park.