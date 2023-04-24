Hoops & Hope, Mark Fisher Coaching SDSU In The Final Four Provides Inspiration For Those Battling ALS

We've all heard the expression, "it's more than a game."

It's often an overused saying, but in some instances it's used perfectly.

San Diego State playing in the NCAA Basketball Tournament's Final Four, is one of those instances thanks to the presence of Aztec assistant coach Mark Fisher.

In a Final Four in which players excelled with their arms and legs, one of the most powerful visuals near the court was Fisher, who has severely limited use of his extremities and gets around in a wheelchair.

"Inspiring, powerful, moving," those were a few of the adjectives used by Steve Becvar to describe Fishers presence at the Final Four.

You see, Becvar is the Vice President of Sports & Entertainment for the ALS Association, and Fisher was diagnosed with ALS in 2011.

Fisher is the first person with ALS to coach in the Final Four. ALS is disease that robs your physical strength, but Fishers presence was a strong message.

"To have Mark live his life and achieve is an incredible, inspiring journey. For us to know that he is not being held back, he is living with ALS, he is making it a livable disease," said Becvar.

It’s a message really resonated with San Diego's Jessy Ybarra,.

"When you're dealing with this disease and you see other people living their lives that's awesome, because it gives you hope and it gives you a reason to keep fighting," said Ybarra.

Like so many others, Jessy was healthy and strong, but that changed with his ALS diagnosis in 2017.

"The muscle between my thumb and forefinger was shrinking, my left pinkie was curling, the twitching went over to the other side, then the twitching traveled all over my body, at any given point in time I am twitching. But you know, I've been around for awhile, I am what they all a slow progressor."

Like Mark Fisher, Jessy made a decision… he would not allow ALS to take his will to live.

"After about a year of feeling sorry for myself, I decided I am going to fight, you know what I am going to fight."

So Jessy created what most would call a bucket list, but Jessy doesn't call it that.

"I don't like the term bucket list, I call it aliveness list."

Jessy puts activities and trips on his list that make him feel alive. In late March, Jessy was in Alaska to see the Aurora Borealis. As captivating as the northern lights were, Jessy was also focused on what Mark Fisher was doing 4-thousand miles away.

At the same time Jessy was gazing at the lights in Alaska, Fisher was coaching with the Aztecs in the Final Four in Houston.

"I'm not kidding you, we walked into the hotel room, I turned on the TV and the game was on, there were 2 minutes left in the game and I saw that winning jump shot by Lamont Butler, and that was amazing."

While most people watching immediately focused on Butlers shot, Jessy’s thoughts went to Mark and what his presence in that moment meant for dispelling myths about ALS.

"A lot of folks think that just because your body is not working the way you're used to or maybe your speech is effected and not clear, that cognitively you are not all there, but you are. The fact that Mark has been coaching for 11 years with ALS is awesome. Mark is an inspiration and that's just priceless."

Fisher's presence at the Final Four not only inspired, but help raise awareness about ALS. Which is something Aztecs basketball coaches have been doing for years by wearing ALS pins while coaching games.