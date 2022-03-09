College Basketball

Hoops History at Cal State University San Marcos

The CS San Marcos men's basketball team is going to the NCAA Division 2 Tournament for the first time in school history.

By Todd Strain

It's hoops history at Cal State University-San Marcos.

The school's men's basketball team won the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) tournament to secure an automatic berth to the NCAA Division II tournament.

It's the time in school history, that the men's basketball team will play in the NCAA DII Tournament.

That's impressive, but even more impressive is that CS San Marcos isn't just in the NCAA tournament, they're the #1 seed in the West Regional.

CS San Marcos (20-4) will play 8th seeded Alaska (12-14) in a first-round game on Friday. The Western Regional is being played at Cal State University San Bernardino.

Should the Cougars win on Friday, they'd face the first-round winner of fourth-seeded Point Loma and fifth-seeded Azusa Pacific on Saturday.

CS San Marcos enters the tournament on a winning streak, the Cougars have won 5 consecutive games.


