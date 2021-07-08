Hometown Heroics for Camarena: First Hit Comes on Unlikely Slam

The Padres are no stranger to storybook moments for hometown ballplayers. Daniel Camarena authored another Thursday night.

Camarena, making his second MLB appearance as a relief pitcher, stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth. Max Scherzer tested him with a fastball beneath the strike zone, but left it within reach of the 28-year-old who launched a grand slam over the first section of seats beyond right field.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This isn't just a grand slam.



And it isn't just a grand slam BY A PITCHER.



It's a grand slam, BY A PITCHER, FOR HIS FIRST CAREER HIT.#SlamDiego pic.twitter.com/goraKjGanH — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 9, 2021

For the Bonita native and Cathedral Catholic grad it was his first career hit. Camarena is the first pitcher to belt a slam for his first hit since 1898. It came in just his second big league game.

It was the 19th home run by a pitcher at Petco Park, and the first grand slam.

The 2011 Yankees draft pick made his professional debut a year later and spent seven seasons in the minor leagues prior to this season.

"It's unbelievable, it's what dreams are made of," Camarena's brother Louie said when interviewed on the Bally Sports broadcast. "What movies are made of, after so many years of the minors the grind is real. But we've never doubted we've always believed. It's an unbelievable feeling and to anyone out there who's having troubles with their dreams stick with it, believe in it and your dream will come true."

“OH MY GOD!”



You saw Louie Camarena’s reaction to his brother’s grand slam. Here’s the video he captured of Daniel’s first big league hit. 🔥🔥🔥



He and the family overflowing with excitement.



What. A. Moment. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/3D6wQ6JQVx — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) July 9, 2021

Camarena's Slam Diego moment came after the Padres trailed 8-0. Yu Darvish allowed six runs in three innings in his worst outing of the season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. belted his 28th homer of the season to get the Padres on the board. Wil Myers drew a bases loaded walk prior to Camarena's blast.

Tatis came back to the plate in the fourth and drove in Tommy Pham to make it a one run game. Pham doubled in Wil Myers in the sixth inning to make it an 8-8 game.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.