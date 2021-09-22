Homer History For Tatis Jr., But Another Loss For Padres

It will not be a September to remember for the San Diego Padres.

The Padres lost for the 10th time in 12 games, as the San Francisco Giants beat the Padres 8 to 6, pushing the Padres closer to being eliminated from the postseason.

With the loss, the Padres fell further behind in the playoff race. The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-2, so the Padres are now 6 games out of a playoff spot with 11 games left in the regular season. The Cardinals, Phillies and Reds are all ahead of the Padres in the push for the final National League wildcard spot.

Despite the defeat, there was something to celebrate. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 40th home run of the season, becoming just the 10th player in Major League Baseball history to hit 40 home runs in a season at the age of 22 or younger. Tatis Jr. connected for a 393-foot shot in the 7th inning.

The Padres night got off to a rough start when the Giants scored three times in the 1st inning against starting pitcher Vince Velasquez. San Francisco's Kris Bryant hit a bases-clearing double to right-center making it 3-0 Giants. Velasquez threw 37 pitches, giving up 2 hits and 2 earned runs in just 1 inning of work.

The Padres and Giants conclude their three-game series Thursday at Petco Park with a 1 p.m. start.