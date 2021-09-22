San Diego Padres

Homer History For Tatis Jr., But Another Loss For Padres

The San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 8 to 6 Wednesday at Petco Park

It will not be a September to remember for the San Diego Padres.

The Padres lost for the 10th time in 12 games, as the San Francisco Giants beat the Padres 8 to 6, pushing the Padres closer to being eliminated from the postseason.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

With the loss, the Padres fell further behind in the playoff race. The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-2, so the Padres are now 6 games out of a playoff spot with 11 games left in the regular season. The Cardinals, Phillies and Reds are all ahead of the Padres in the push for the final National League wildcard spot.

Despite the defeat, there was something to celebrate. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 40th home run of the season, becoming just the 10th player in Major League Baseball history to hit 40 home runs in a season at the age of 22 or younger. Tatis Jr. connected for a 393-foot shot in the 7th inning.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

San Diego Padres Sep 22

“Late Night Lamonte” Lifts Giants Over Padres 6-5

Padres Sep 22

Machado, Tatis Squash Beef, Tingler Talks Job Security Ahead of Series With Giants

The Padres night got off to a rough start when the Giants scored three times in the 1st inning against starting pitcher Vince Velasquez. San Francisco's Kris Bryant hit a bases-clearing double to right-center making it 3-0 Giants. Velasquez threw 37 pitches, giving up 2 hits and 2 earned runs in just 1 inning of work.

The Padres and Giants conclude their three-game series Thursday at Petco Park with a 1 p.m. start.

This article tagged under:

San Diego PadresMajor League BaseballOn FriarSan Francisco GiantsKris Bryant
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us