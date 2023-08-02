Homer Happy! The Padres hit 5 home runs in 11-1 win in Colorado.

Coors Field in Colorado is a hitter's park, and the Padres hitters did some serious hitting Wednesday.

San Diego Padre hitters connected for 5 home runs in an 11-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Ha-Seong Kim got the home run party started with a lead-off homer in the 1st inning.

Juan Soto's 2-run homer in the 2nd inning, gave him 3 HR's in the last 2 games.

Gary Sanchez hit 2 home runs, a 440 foot solo shot in the 6th inning and 440 foot solo shot in the 9th inning.

San Diego Padres on Twitter: "Mashin' in the mountains 🏔 #BringTheGold https://t.co/qMktZv3rT6" / X

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a 3-run homer in the 9th inning to complete the power surge.

For Tatis this was homer history, it was his 100th career home run in the Major Leagues.

San Diego Padres on Twitter: "Tati keepin' it 💯 @tatis_jr | #BringTheGold https://t.co/o7rIT2jgZI" / X

The Padres blew the game open with 7 runs in the 9th inning, as the team won for the 5th time in 6 games.

“The last week, the last 10 days, we’ve played probably our best baseball,” Tatís said. “We’re going to keep it going.”

“It ended up being a nice day offensively for us,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We won three in a row against Texas, we have a really tough night here the first game and then respond with two big games. Hopefully it’s a trend for us.”

Scheduled starting pitcher Joe Musgrove was scratched due to stiffness in his right shoulder. Nick Martinez served as the opener and tossed three scoreless innings.

“All my pitches felt good, all of my stuff felt pretty tight,” Martinez said. “I wasn’t missing too many locations.”

The Padres are off Thursday, then begin a 4-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday at Petco Park.