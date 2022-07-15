History of the MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Break open your Cracker Jacks. America’s favorite pastime is back for another All-Star Game.

The national tradition that has been grasping audiences since its 1933 debut in Chicago will be returning to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. for its 92nd iteration this July.

The best of the best from the American and National League will face off for the Midsummer Classic to mark the symbolic halfway point of the 2022 MLB season.

All-Star Games have been played for almost a century and in a variety of venues for that matter. From Yankee Stadium in the Bronx to Comiskey Park in Chicago to the SkyDome in Toronto, the event has truly traveled the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about the annual classic before the game begins, including some history on its past locations:

Where is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game taking place?

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is being held in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium on July 19.

Los Angeles was also supposed to host the 2020 game, however the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How many times has Dodger Stadium hosted the All-Star Game?

The 2022 All-Star Game will be the third time the Dodgers will host the Midsummer Classic. It will be the second time the game is being held in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium. The franchise hosted its first All-Star Game at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn back in 1949.

The last time the Dodgers hosted the All-Star Game out on the west coast was 1980.

What cities have hosted the MLB All-Star game?

Here are the past locations of MLB All-Star games, dating back to the very first game in 1933:

1933: Comiskey Park in Chicago, Ill.

1934: Polo Grounds in New York, N.Y.

1935: Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

1936: Braves Field in Boston, Mass.

1937: Griffith Stadium in Washington, D.C.

1938: Crosley Field in Cincinnati, Ohio

1939: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.

1940: Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis, Mo.

1941: Briggs Stadium in Detroit, Mich.

1942: Polo Grounds in New York, N.Y.

1943: Shibe Park in Philadelphia, Penn.

1944: Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, Penn.

1945: Canceled due to WWII (scheduled to be at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.)

1946: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.

1947: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.

1948: Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis, Mo.

1949: Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, N.Y.

1950: Comiskey Park in Chicago, Ill.

1951: Briggs Stadium in Detroit, Mich.

1952: Shibe Park in Philadelphia, Penn.

1953: Crosley Field in Cincinnati, Ohio

1954: Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

1955: County Stadium in Milwaukee, Wis.

1956: Griffith Stadium in Washington, D.C.

1957: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.

1958: Memorial Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

1959: Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, Penn.

1959: Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.

1960: Municipal Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

1960: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.

1961: Candlestick Park in San Francisco, Calif.

1961: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.

1962: D.C. Stadium in Washington, D.C.

1962: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.

1963: Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

1964: Shea Stadium in New York, N.Y.

1965: Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, Minn.

1966: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.

1967: Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

1968: Astrodome in Houston, Texas

1969: R.F.K. Memorial Stadium in Washington, D.C.

1970: Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

1971: Tiger Stadium in Detroit, Mich.

1972: Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

1973: Royals Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

1974: Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Penn.

1975: County Stadium in Milwaukee, Wis.

1976: Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Penn.

1977: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.

1978: San Diego Stadium in San Diego, Calif.

1979: Kingdome in Seattle, Wash.

1980: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

1981: Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

1982: Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Quebec

1983: Comiskey Park in Chicago, Ill.

1984: Candlestick Park in San Francisco, Calif.

1985: H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn.

1986: Astrodome in Houston, Texas

1987: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.

1988: Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

1989: Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

1990: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.

1991: SkyDome in Toronto, Ontario

1992: Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, Calif.

1993: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md.

1994: Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Penn.

1995: The Ballpark at Arlington in Arlington, Texas

1996: Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Penn.

1997: Jacobs Field in Cleveland, Ohio

1998: Coors Field in Denver, Colo.

1999: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.

2000: Turner Field in Atlanta, Ga.

2001: Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash.

2002: Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wis.

2003: U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Ill.

2004: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

2005: Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich.

2006: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Penn.

2007: AT&T Park in San Francisco, Calif.

2008: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.

2009: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.

2010: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif.

2011: Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.

2012: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

2013: Citi Field in New York, N.Y.

2014: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.

2015: Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio

2016: Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

2017: Marlins Park in Miami, Fla.

2018: Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

2019: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19 (scheduled to be at Dodger Stadium)

2021: Coors Field in Denver, Colo.

2022: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

Which city has hosted the most All-Star Games?

New York City has hosted the most All-Star Games in baseball history.

The Big Apple hosted the game nine times (1934, 1939, 1942, 1949, 1969, 1964, 1977, 2008, 2013) in five different stadiums, including Polo Grounds, Yankee Stadium, Ebbets Field, Shea Stadium and Citi Field.

Where are future locations of the MLB All-Star Game?

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle in 2023.

The 2024 and 2025 game locations are still undetermined. Citizens Bank Park will host the 2026 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, in celebration of the 250th anniversary of American Independence. Philadelphia hosted on the 200th and 220th anniversaries as well.