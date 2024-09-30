San Diego Padres to face Atlanta Braves: What to know about the Padres' path through the MLB postseason

The postseason arrives Tuesday, and we now know what team will be in the visitors dugout at Petco Park.

Here's what we know about the San Diego Padres' path through the MLB postseason:

It begins Tuesday at 5:38 p.m. against the Atlanta Braves.

The NL East rivals played their doubleheader to decide the final National League Wild Card spot. New York won a thriller 8-7 in part one to punch their ticket. A 3-0 victory for the Braves in the second game got them into the postseason and on a plane for San Diego.

After Tuesday's series opener, the Padres will host game two Wednesday at 5:38 p.m. If the teams split those two, the finale will take place Wednesday at 4:08 p.m. in the East Village.

Awaiting the winner of the best-of-three series at Petco Park is the Dodgers. Los Angeles locked in first place in the NL over the weekend, and will host the winner between the 4-seed (Padres) and 5-seed (Mets/Braves).

That National League Division Series will begin Saturday and continue Sunday at Dodger Stadium. The lower-seeded team (the Padres if they advance) would then host games three and four Tuesday the 8th and Wednesday the 9th. If necessary they will play a series deciding fifth game that Friday.

The best-of-seven NLCS is scheduled to begin Sunday, October 13th. The World Series gets underway on Friday the 25th.