Here's How Bronny James Fared in 2023 McDonald's All-American Game

The spotlight continues to grow on Bronny James.

Bronny, LeBron James' 18-year-old son, showcased his skills to a nationally televised audience in the boys' 2023 McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday, which pits marquee high school stars against one another.

Though Bronny's team lost 109-106 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, he left with some positive takeaways.

The 6-foot-3 guard finished the game with 15 points on 5-for-8 3-point shooting, the sole source of his scoring.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Along with his solid defense and high-IQ reads on and off the ball, perhaps the most impressive aspect of his shooting display was the ways in which he scored.

Four of his five 3s came off relocating to open areas beyond the arc that allowed his teammates a passing seam to find him. As far as catch-and-shooting skills go, having a feel for the game in what to expect next plays a significant factor, and Bronny exhibited that.

The other 3-pointer came off a pull-up following a screen. Instead of taking on his man down the lane, feeding the ball back to the roller or going elsewhere, Bronny presented the confidence to shoot in rhythm after the jab step plus off-the-bounce release.

Bronny currently is at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, Calif., but he becomes draft-eligible in 2024. The NBA lowered the eligibility age from 19 to 18 last September, allowing Bronny to declare his potential draft intentions much sooner than initially expected.

He has yet to commit to a university, but has offers from Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and USC, according to ESPN.

LeBron, who was in attendance, has previously said he wants his last NBA season to be played with Bronny. The Los Angeles Lakers star has a player option in 2024-25 that could possibly see him decline it to enter free agency.