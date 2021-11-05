Here's a timeline of Aaron Rodgers' 2021 so far originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers won't be under center for the Green Bay Packers when the team travels to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

A positive COVID-19 test will hold the league's reigning MVP out on Sunday, and Rodgers' availability to the Packers going forward is up in the air.

While it was revealed that Rodgers is unvaccinated he previously stated that he was “immunized” after being asked about his vaccination status during a preseason press conference. He claims he didn't lie.

This saga is the latest chapter in what has been a bizarre season for Green Bay and common football fans alike.

Keeping track of all the drama isn't easy so here's a timeline of Aaron Rodgers in 2021:

Jan. 24 -- Rodgers and the Packers lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home 31-26 in the NFC Championship game. It's the second consecutive NFC championship Green Bay has lost and the third at home in Rodgers' career. The Bucs go on to win the Super Bowl two weeks later over the Chiefs.

Feb. 7 -- In his speech for 2020 NFL MVP, Rodgers thanks his "fiancée" but not by name.

Feb. 22 -- Actress Shailene Woodley confirms that she is engaged to Rodgers in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

April 5-16 -- Rodgers enjoys a two-week stint as guest host of Jeoprady!

April 27 -- Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says that Rodgers will be Green Bay's quarterback for "the foreseeable future."

April 29 -- Just hours before the NFL draft, Rodgers says he wants out of Green Bay and twitter went wild.

April 29 -- The Denver Broncos begin conversations with the Packers on a possible Rodgers deal.

May 1 -- Rodgers enjoys a day at the Kentucky Derby in the midst of drama with the Green Bay Packers after openly expressing being unhappy with the Packers front office.

May 24 -- The saga continues as Rodgers did not report to the team's first set of OTA's.

May 25 -- Missing the first week of OTA's doesn't stop the future Hall of Fame quarterback from revealing a new diet that helped him shed weight.

June 7 -- Packers President Mark Murphy expressed that the ongoing saga with Rodgers has "divided the fan base."

July 5 -- With three weeks left for training camp to open, Rodgers says a silent 2021 NFL offseason without football allowed him to work on his mental health.

July 26 -- Rodgers brings the biggest drama of the 2021 season to a close by telling "people close to him that he does plan to play" for Green Bay in 2021.

Aug. 26 -- Rodgers is asked about vaccinations in a preseason press conference and says he is “immunized." He elaborates further stating: “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated," he said. "I think it’s a personal decision, I’m not going to judge those guys.”

Here’s the video on August 26th when Aaron Rodgers was directly asked if he had been vaccinated pic.twitter.com/kskQDRpWi8 — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) November 3, 2021

Sept. 12 -- The Packers lose 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints in their first game of the 2021 NFL season. Rodgers is an ineffective 15 of 28 passing for 133 yards and two interceptions.

Oct. 28 -- Rodgers leads the Packers to an improbable win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Despite not having his three top wide receivers, the Packers quarterback leads Green Bay to a 24-21 win on the road over the NFL's last unbeaten team. It is the Packers seventh straight win dating back to the Week 1 loss to the Saints.

Nov. 3 -- Rodgers ends up on the COVID-19 reserve list after a positive test. Reports reveal he is unvaccinated and is set to miss at least 10 days per the league's policies for unvaccinated players.

Nov. 5 -- Rodgers' appearance on the Pat McAfee Show ignites a social media firestorm as the Packers QB rips the fact his "personal health decisions" are no longer private.

"This vaccine is revolutionary however we don't know a whole lot about it. For the media taking shots at me you now know my story so quit lying about me.. personal health decisions in my opinion should be private" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/CxovoT7Icw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021

In the interview, Rodgers says he was the second unvaccinated Packer to test positive this season. The other being WR Allen Lazard who missed the team's game at Arizona after testing positive for COVID-19.