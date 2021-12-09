Here's a Look at Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

The glitz and glamour of 1980s Los Angeles will be on full display in Adam McKay's new miniseries "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty."

HBO debuted a 90-second trailer for the series on Thursday, and the promotional material holds nothing back.

"There's two things that make me believe in God, and it's sex and basketball," says John C. Reilly, who will star as Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss, in the opening frame of the trailer.

Reilly, a frequent collaborator with McKay dating back to the 2006 comedy "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," headlines a star-studded cast that includes Oscar-winner Adrien Brody as Lakers head coach Pat Riley.

Brody isn't the only Oscar-winner McKay has tapped to be part of the main cast -- two-time Best Actress winner Sally Field will star as Jessie Buss.

Joining that trio are Dr. Solomon Hughes as Kareem Adbul-Jabbar, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead and Rob Morgan as Ervin Johnson Sr.

Newcomer Quincy Isaiah will play Ervin "Magic" Johnson -- perhaps the series' most coveted part.

"With me, it's going to be exciting," says Isaiah as Johnson in the trailer.

"Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" debuts on HBO Max in March.