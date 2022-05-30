Here Are the Remaining Americans in the 2022 French Open

Week 2 of the 2022 French Open is underway and a trio of Americans are left in the draw to compete for the championship.

The clay court event featured a total of 30 American men and women and while the majority have been eliminated, there are three women who are still contenting to lift The Suzanne-Lenglen Cup. Into the quarterfinals are Jessica Pegula, Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff.

Historically, Americans have struggled at the French Open. The last time an American male won the tournament was in 1999 when Andre Agassi took home the title. On the women’s side, prior to Serena Williams winning it three times (2002, 2013, 2015), Jennifer Capriati won the title in 2001.

Here’s everything you need to know about the remaining Americans in the 2022 French Open:

Which Americans are left in the 2022 French Open and who do they play next?

There are three American women in the 2022 French Open quarterfinals: No. 11 Jessica Pegula, No. 18 Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens.

While these three women have dominated the draw so far, they will each be facing obstacles for a spot in the semifinal.

Pegula has to face No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who is on a 32-match winning streak and is the clear favorite to win the entire tournament. The two have faced each other twice in their careers and have traded a win apiece.

As far as Gauff and Stephens, the two Americans have to battle it out for a spot in the semifinal. While it is unfortunate they have to face each other, it is guaranteed that the French Open will feature at least one American in the semifinal. The two have played each other once and Stephens took the win.

How do I watch the Americans play in the quarterfinals?

Coco Gauff vs. Sloane Stephens will be played on Tuesday, May 31, at 7:15 am ET. Jessica Pegula vs. Iga Swiatek will be played on Wednesday, June 1, with the start time still TBD.

Both of those quarterfinal matches can be watched on Tennis Channel.

The semifinal of the French Open will be available on NBC and Peacock.

Why do Americans historically struggle at the French Open?

The French Open is known for its premier red clay courts.

What people may not know is how slow the surface plays, favoring players that mix up the pace of the ball and play consistent tennis. Flat, aggressive tennis doesn’t work as well due to the surface allowing down hard-hitting shots and ultimately causing players to overhit.

The slow surface also favors players that are physically fit and slide well on the clay. Because the clay is slow, points are typically longer and endurance becomes a key factor.

In the United States, there are slim to no red clay tournaments throughout the year plus many do not practice on the surface. On the other hand, players in other continents, especially Europe and South America, have wide access to it. Having that extra time to practice and experience the surface makes a big impact.