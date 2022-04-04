Here are the 8 NFL teams with multiple first-round picks in the 2022 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eight teams are set to be on the clock multiple times throughout the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles all own two first-round picks in this month’s draft. Those eight teams account for half of Round 1, owning a combined 16 selections.

The two New York teams each have two picks inside the top 10. The Jets’ own selection is at No. 4 and they hold the Seattle Seahawks’ No. 10 pick from the Jamal Adams trade in 2020. Meanwhile, the Giants won’t have to wait long after making their first selection at No. 5, as they’ll pick again at No. 7 thanks to the Chicago Bears’ 2021 draft day trade-up for Justin Fields.

The Houston Texans, who are third in the draft order, secured an extra top-15 pick in the Deshaun Watson deal. In addition to possessing Cleveland’s No. 13 selection this year, the Texans also own the Browns’ first-round picks in 2023 and 2024.

The Eagles were set to be just the seventh team since 1960 with three top-20 selections until making a trade with the Saints. Philly sent No. 16, which they netted from the Indianapolis Colts in the Carson Wentz deal, No. 19 and a sixth-rounder to New Orleans in exchange for a package of picks that included No. 18 and the Saints’ 2023 first-rounder.

So the Eagles will now pick at No. 15, which they acquired from the Miami Dolphins in a trade-back last year, and No. 18, while the Saints hold pick Nos. 16 and 19.

The Packers, who pick 28th, and Chiefs, who pick 30th, each added an extra pick in the 20s by trading away a star wide receiver this offseason. Green Bay acquired the Las Vegas Raiders’ No. 22 selection in the Davante Adams deal while Kansas City received San Francisco’s No. 29 pick from Miami in the Tyreek Hill trade. The 49ers originally shipped that pick to the Dolphins to move up to No. 3 for Trey Lance last year.

Finally, the Lions will make the second and the last pick of Round 1. The No. 32 pick comes via the Super Bowl champion Rams from the Matthew Stafford trade.

Here’s a full look at the teams with multiple first-rounders this year:

Detroit Lions: No. 2, No. 32 (via L.A. Rams)

Houston Texans: No. 3, No. 13 (via Cleveland)



New York Giants: No. 5, No. 7 (via Chicago)

New York Jets: No. 4, No. 10 (via Seattle)

Philadelphia Eagles: No. 15 (via Miami), No. 18 (via New Orleans)

New Orleans Saints: No. 16 (via Indianapolis through Philadelphia), No. 19 (via Philadelphia)

Green Bay Packers: No. 22 (via Las Vegas), No. 28

Kansas City Chiefs: No. 29 (via San Francisco through Miami), No. 30