NBA

Here Are the 14 Reserves Selected for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Ja Morant and Joel Embiid lead the pack

By Sanjesh Singh

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves have been selected. 

TNT on Thursday unveiled the 14 players – seven from each conference – who made the cut for this year’s showcase in Salt Lake City, Utah.

They’ll join the 10 starters – captained by LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo – and will be involved in a live draft just before the game starts to determine the All-Star teams. 

Here’s a look at the 14 reserves for 2023:

Western Conference:

  • G Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
  • F/C Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
  • G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • F Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
  • G Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
  • F/C Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
  • F/C Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Eastern Conference

The 30 NBA head coaches selected the 14 reserves, picking from two guards, three frontcourt players and two in any position in their respective conferences. 

Tip-off for the 2023 NBA All-Star game is slated for Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

