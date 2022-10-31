Tennessee's Hendon Hooker Overtakes C.J. Stroud as 2022 Heisman Trophy Frontrunner

Hendon Hooker overtakes C.J. Stroud as Heisman frontrunner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Forecasting the Heisman Trophy is never easy.

Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, two recent longshot Heisman winners, are proof that trying to predict the nation’s top college football player in August is a fool’s errand.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is looking to Jackson and Burrow as an out-of-nowhere candidate for the most coveted individual trophy in the country.

Hooker is now listed at the odds favorite on PointsBet to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy, jumping over Ohio State QB and preseason frontrunner C.J. Stroud.

While Ohio State and Tennessee are technically tied for No. 2 in the AP Top 25 heading into November, it is clear based on the Heisman odds that the Volunteers might have a slight edge ahead of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The No. 2-ranked Volunteers (8-0) have another massive SEC game this weekend when they travel to Athens to take on the defending national champions and No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (8-0).

Who is the Heisman Trophy favorite in 2022?

Here's is a look at the 2022 Heisman Trophy odds with six weeks left before the award presentation ceremony in New York City on Saturday, Dec. 10:

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, QB: +100

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, QB: +185

Blake Corum, Michigan, RB: +1200

Caleb Williams, USC, QB: +1300

Bryce Young, Alabama, QB: +2200

Bo Nix, Oregon, QB: +2500

What are Hendon Hooker's stats this season?

Hooker, 24, has thrown for 2,338 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Volunteers in 2022. He has just one interception this season which is best in the country for qualified quarterbacks.

Will C.J. Stroud be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Stroud, 21, is still the projected No. 1 player in the 2023 NFL Draft and that's because he has the Buckeyes off to an 8-0 start. He’s passed for 2,377 yards — 39 more than Hooker. He leads the country with 29 passing TDs to four interceptions in 2022.

Can Bryce Young repeat as the Heisman Trophy winner?

Alabama’s Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, entered the season as the second favorite behind Stroud. The dual-threat passer had an almost inside track to join Archie Griffin as the only two-time trophy winner, but an October loss to Hooker and Tennessee derailed those prospects. Young now sits fifth in the Heisman odds, with Alabama still holding out hopes for a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Young, 21, has 18 touchdowns against three interceptions in 2022. He remains one of the top prospects for teams at the top of the NFL Draft order next April.