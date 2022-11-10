Carolina Panthers

Helmet-Less Baker Mayfield Headbutts Teammates to Celebrate Win Vs. Falcons

Mayfield broke out a questionable celebration as the Panthers defeated Atlanta on Thursday Night Football

By Eric Mullin

Helmet-less Baker Mayfield headbutts teammates to celebrate TNF win

Baker Mayfield was amped up for the Carolina Panthers' win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

Maybe a little too amped up.

After kicker Eddy Pineiro gave Carolina a 25-15 lead with a field goal in the final seconds, Mayfield greeted members of the Panthers' kicking unit on the field and gave some of them a celebratory headbutt.

Teammates headbutting each other isn't uncommon in football. But what made this particular instance noteworthy was that Mayfield was just wearing a hat as he slammed his head into some helmets.

If you weren't counting at home, that was five helmet-less headbutts from Mayfield.

It's good to see the former No. 1 overall pick is still being a good teammate despite losing the starting job to P.J. Walker.

But he should probably go with some high-fives or fist-bumps next time instead if he's not going to have his helmet on.

