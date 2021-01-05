Hello Ha-Seong! Korean Baseball Star And Newest Padre Player Makes Quite The First Impression

The San Diego Padres introduced new infielder and former Korean Baseball Organization star Ha-Seong Kim via a Zoom press conference Tuesday evening, and Kim was confident and bold with what he had to say.

Speaking primarily through an interpreter, Kim said "The Padres is not only a contender but will become the World Series champion this year. I want to be part of a winning team. That's why I joined the San Diego Padres."

"The Padres is not only a contender but will become the World Series champion this year."



Great hearing from Ha-Seong Kim. He said his goal is to win Rookie of the Year, and it sounds like he's open to playing any position - he just wants to win. pic.twitter.com/GPJIuzU1jS — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) January 6, 2021

Kim also added that he wants to win the National League Rookie of the Year award.

Kim played shortstop in Korea, but said he can play any position in the infield. The Padres, who signed the 25-year-old to a 4 year $25 million contract, value his positional flexibility.

With regards to concerns about making the transition from the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) to Major League Baseball (MLB), Padres General Manager A.J. Preller says he believes the make-up of the Padres team will really help Kim.

"Really confident about the support team we have around Ha-Seong. I think the fact that we have a really good, young, fun, talented team that cares about individual players and appreciates players and their talent, I think that will help in the transition."

Preller also believes that Kim can contribute right away.

"He's a winning major league player and he's going to be a big-time contributor for us," Preller said.

Kim batted .306 with 30 homers last season in the KBO.