Gulls Win in OT, Reach 5-0 for First Time in Franchise History

The Gulls only needed to hold off Colorado for 13 seconds to win in regulation. When that didn't happen, they only needed 17 seconds to instead grab a win in overtime.

Jamie Drysdale fired a wrister from the right circle past Eagle's goalie Trent Miner to lift San Diego to a 3-2 victory.

"I really liked the tone of our game here early tonight. I thought we came out and had a purpose to our game," Gulls head coach Kevin Dineen said. "Even after they scored, I felt like our start was as good as we’ve had this year. We took it to overtime, but I thought for the most part, with the exception of our discipline and staying out of the box, I thought we had a complete game."

Goals by Andrew Agozzino and Andrew Poturalski gave Dineen's club a 2-1 advantage. Poturalski skated away with a loose puck in the third period and found free space to Miner's left to beat the goaltender for the go-ahead tally.

The Gulls faced a six-on-four in the final 2:20 of the third after Trevor Carrick got tagged for cross-checking. San Diego weathered the power play, but were still down a man after Colorado emptied the net. A favorable bounce gave Greg Pateryn a clean look at the net.

It was just the second to get past Lukas Dostal, who posted a career best 43 saves in the game.

Drysdale's goal kept the late mistake from turning into their first loss. The 18-year-old's second score of the young season booked the club's first ever 5-0 start.

"We all just trust in our system, and trust in the skill and talent we have," Poturalski said. "If we play hard and outwork other teams, we know our skill and talent will prevail. We just have to keep going and keep winning games. We preached how last year our start was bad so to get this kind of start is huge. We just have to keep going with it."