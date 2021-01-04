Gulls to Play in Irvine Until Fans Are Allowed at Pechanga

The Gulls are headed up I-5.

It's a familiar story for San Diego fans. Even the Aztec football program relocated to Carson this past season. Like that move, this one is only temporary.

The team announced today that they will play at FivePoint Arena in Irvine to start the 2021 season. They will do so as long as fans aren't allowed to attend games at Pechanga Arena.

Kevin Dineen's team spends time in the preseason with its NHL parent club, the Anaheim Ducks. The relocation allows both groups to follow the same health protocols. It will also allow players to bounce between the two squads with greater ease.

The club released a statement today, saying in part: "The Gulls are committed to San Diego long-term and will return to Pechanga Arena San Diego as soon as it is feasible for the organization and deemed safe by local and state health officials to welcome back fans to the arena. We eagerly await the start of the upcoming season and look forward to playing in front of America’s Finest fans as soon as possible.”

Last week the AHL announced that they approved the framework for the new season to begin February 5.