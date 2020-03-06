Gulls Lose in OT But Move Up in Standings

The Gulls let a 2-0 lead get away in a 3-2, overtime loss to the Barracuda in San Jose. But the night was still a win.

With the standings point San Diego leapfrogged Ontario to 4th place in the Pacific Division standings, putting them in control of a playoff spot with 14 games to play.

It looked for a while like the Gulls would extend their winning streak to five games. Justin Kloos and Chase De Leo scored to put San Diego up 2-0. But after that Barracuda goalie Zachary Sawchenko was fantastic, finishing with 42 saves.

San Jose scored twice at the end of the 2nd period to tie it then Jayden Halbgewachs put it to bed with the overtime goal.

These teams meet again on Saturday night in San Jose as the Gulls franchise record-long seven game road trip continues.