Gulls Get OT Winner

The Gulls started Friday night's game against Iowa on a 5-game losing streak. All but one of those losses was by one goal. You had to figure eventually things would turn their way.

Murphy's Law finally worked in their favor. Josh Mahura scored in overtime to give San Diego a much-needed 4-3 win over the Wild, but it didn't start off very well.

Iowa led 2-0 after the 1st period before San Diego found its legs. Captain Sam Carrick scored to cut it to 2-1. Then the Wild took a pair of penalties to give the Gulls a 5-on-3 advantage for almost two minutes. They didn't need it all.

Josh Mahura's shot was redirected by Chris Mueller to tie it 2-2. In the 3rd period Carrick's second goal of the night put the Gulls on top 3-2 but Iowa got the equalizer with five minutes to play to force overtime.

In the extra period Troy Terry, just back with the Gulls on a long-term conditioning assignment from the Anaheim Ducks after breaking his leg against the Philadelphia Flyers three weeks ago, put a pass on Mahura's stick for a breakaway and Josh beat Wild goalie Mat Robson glove side to end it.

The Gulls get to try and build some momentum with a quick turnaround. They host Ontario on Saturday night to finish a 5-game homestand.