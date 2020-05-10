San Diego Gulls

Gulls Captain Signs 1-Year Contract Extension

By Becki Schildhouse

Sam Carrick vs Reign

The Anaheim Ducks, the parent club of the San Diego Gulls, announced Sunday they signed Gulls captain center Sam Carrick and defenseman Brendan Guhle to contract extensions.

Carrick, who was named Gulls captain in October before starting his fourth American Hockey League season in San Diego, signed a one-year extension through the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old led the Gulls in points and goals before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and was tied for second in the AHL with four shorthanded goals.

Carrick was acquired from Chicago in 2017 and has appeared in 15 games with the Ducks and scored his first NHL goal, a shorthanded one, earlier this season against the New York Islanders.

Guhle, a defenseman who played in 27 games with the Gulls this season, signed a two-year extension through the 2022 season.

The 22-year-old was an AHL All-Star in 2019 and has 14 points with the Gulls this season. But he spent more time in Anaheim playing in 30 games and recording four goals this season. Guhle was traded to the Ducks from Buffalo during the 2018-19 season.

