Grisham Sparks Padres in Statement Win Over Dodgers

If there was any remaining doubt that the Padres-Dodgers rivalry has been revived in 2020, Monday's meeting at Petco Park put it to rest.

San Diego drew even with Los Angeles at 4-4 in the season series with a runaway 7-2 win. In doing so they narrowed the Dodgers' lead in the NL West to 1.5 games. Two more wins over the next two days will put the Padres alone in first place.

The final result was enough to add fuel to the rivalry, but Trent Grisham's emphatic home run off of Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning is really what cranked up the temperature.

Well, not so much the homer - as what immediately followed.

Big fly, that's Trent for the tie 💪#FriarFaithful pic.twitter.com/ojV9I9FZ8O — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 15, 2020

Instead of admiring his 397-foot blast, Grisham turned away - then looked to his dugout before tossing his bat. Dodgers on the field and in the dugout expressed their displeasure with Grisham as he rounded the bases. He responded with some words of his own as he approached home plate.

"What was said between us is between us," Grisham said after the game. "I was just turning around, celebrating a big moment in the game, in a big series against a Hall of Fame pitcher. It was emotional, it was fun."

"On this stage against that pitcher, no I have never hit a better homer than that."



Here's what Trent Grisham had to say about his homer, that look, and the Dodgers' response. pic.twitter.com/sVFJBMT04V — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 15, 2020

While Kershaw didn't criticize Grisham for his celebration, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts did question the young center fielder's actions.

"I don't mind guys admiring a homer, certainly it's a big game, big hit," Roberts said. "(I) Really like the player. But I just felt that to over - kind of - stay at home plate, certainly against a guy like Clayton who's got the respect of everyone in the big leagues and what he's done in this game, I just took exception to that."

"I just took exception to that."



Here's Dave Roberts on Grisham's homer, and his reaction after hitting it.



Roberts made a point to say he really likes Grisham as a player. pic.twitter.com/oex2NvpPyN — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 15, 2020

Roberts' comments were brought to Jayce Tingler's attention during his time with reporters..

"We play the game right, we respect the game, but we're gonna have fun and we're gonna pull for one another. To us, that's all that is."

Grisham's big swing sparked the Padres, who chased Kershaw in the seventh inning after a pair of singles. The Dodgers' stellar bullpen immediately ran into trouble, starting with a Jorge Ona double that scored Wil Myers.

Greg Garcia followed with a fielder's choice grounder to first base. Max Muncy hesitated with Jurickson Profar on third base. His indecision allowed Profar to slide in safely. Grisham returned to the plate, and rolled one to first to Muncy - who overthrew second base, while another run touched home.

A Manny Machado RBI single, and Austin Nola fielder's choice capped the five-run frame.

Wil Myers lifted a solo home run in the eighth to cap the Padres' night at the dish. For Myers, it was his 13th homer of the season.

Not lost in the fireworks was another sparkling performance from Dinelson Lamet. The Padres' ace struck out 11 in seven innings, allowing one run on three hits.

It was Lamet's second straight 11 strikeout game. He is now 3-1 with a 2.21 ERA.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.