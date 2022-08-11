Field of Dreams Game

Griffeys Have a Catch Before 2022 Field of Dreams Game

Ken Griffey Jr. recreated a famous movie scene with his dad in Iowa

By Max Molski

Griffeys have a catch before Field of Dreams Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What’s more nostalgic than playing catch with your dad?

Ken Griffey Jr. got to do that early in his big league career, and he got to share another sentimental moment with his dad at the Field of Dreams.

As part of pregame festivities before Thursday’s Field of Dreams Game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, the famous father-son duo stepped through the cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa, and into the outfield before calling back to the end of the titular film.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Hey dad, you want to have a catch?” Griffey Jr. asked.

“I’d like that,” Griffey Sr. replied.

The two former Reds then began tossing a baseball back and forth as a group of kids began taking the field. 

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

MLB

LISTEN: Soto is an OBP Machine and Machado Was Right Not to Worry

San Diego Padres

Bats Go Boom! The Padres Offense Explodes In A 13-7 Win Against The Giants

The Griffeys were soon joined by fellow legends, including Johnny Bench, Barry Larkin, Fergie Jenkins, Ryne Sandberg, Lee Smith, Billy Williams and Andre Dawson, along with players from both teams.

After gathering in the infield for the national anthem, Jenkins tossed out the first pitch to Bench.

Though it’s just the second edition of the Field of Dreams Game, moments like the Griffeys’ game of catch and Jenkins’ first pitch really bring back memories and emotions.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Field of Dreams GameMLBChicago CubsCincinnati RedsKen Griffey Jr.
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us