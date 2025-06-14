Bryson DeChaumbeau's repeat bid at the 2025 U.S. Open has ended after 36 holes.

The two-time U.S. Open winner was among the dozens who were cut from the 156-player field on Friday at the difficult Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

The exact number of golfers advancing to the final two rounds isn't known just yet, as 13 players still need to finish their second rounds after play was suspended at 8:15 p.m. ET due to inclement weather. The second round will resume Saturday morning.

DeChambeau, who was looking to become just the seventh golfer to win at least three U.S. Open titles, will exit the major tournament at 10 over after shooting 7-over 77 in Round 2. He's one of six former U.S. Open champions who finished outside the cut line.

Meanwhile, Sam Burns took over the top spot on the leaderboard thanks to a 5-under 65 -- the top score in this year's tournament so far -- putting him at 3 under overall. Burns, in search of his first major title, is one of just three golfers who are under par entering the weekend, along with J.J. Spaun and Viktor Hovland.

Spaun dropped from first to second at 2 under after shooting 2-over 72 on Friday, while Hovland moved up to third at 1 under with a 2-under 68 second-round score.

Two-time tournament champion Brooks Koepka is still within striking distance at 2 over. Three-time major champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler sits at 4 over, while Rory McIlroy, who completed a career grand slam with his Masters victory earlier this year, managed to make the cut despite being 6 over.

So, which other golfers are still in contention for this year's U.S. Open title? Here's what to know:

How many golfers make the cut at the U.S. Open?

The top 60 golfers on the U.S. Open leaderboard, plus ties, following Round 2 advance to the final two rounds of the tournament.

What is the U.S. Open cut line in 2025?

This year's cut line is set to land at 7 over.

Updated U.S. Open leaderboard

There are currently 67 golfers inside the cut line, including three who still have to finish their second rounds. Those who are 7 over or better through two rounds will advance to the weekend.

Here's a look at the leaderboard entering Saturday (* = former U.S. Open winner):

1. Sam Burns, -3

2. J.J. Spaun, -2

3. Viktor Hovland, -1

T-4. Adam Scott, E

T-4. Ben Griffin, E

T-6. Victor Perez, +1

T-6. Thriston Lawrence, +1 (through 17)

T-8. Russell Henley, +2

T-8. Brooks Koepka*, +2

T-8. Si Woo Kim, +2

T-8. Thomas Detry, +2

T-12. Emiliano Grillo, +3

T-12. Max Greyserman, +3

T-12. Adam Schenk, +3

T-12. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, +3

T-12. Tyrrell Hatton, +3

T-12. Jason Day, +3

T-12. Chris Kirk, +3

T-12. Carlos Ortiz, +3

T-12. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, +3

T-12. Keegan Bradley, +3

T-12. Sam Stevens, +3

T-23. Nick Taylor, +4

T-23. Jon Rahm*, +4

T-23. Denny McCarthy, +4

T-23. Collin Morikawa, +4

T-23. Scottie Scheffler, +4

T-23. Cameron Young, +4

T-23. Jhonattan Vegas, +4

T-23. Daniel Berger, +4

T-23. Aaron Rai, +4

T-23. Rasmus Højgaard, +4

T-23. Trevor Cone, +4

T-23. Taylor Pendrith, +4

T-23. Robert MacIntyre, +4

T-36. Ryan Fox, +5

T-36. Jordan Spieth*, +5

T-36. Sungjae Im, +5

T-36. Matthieu Pavon, +5

T-36. Mackenzie Hughes, +5

T-36. Tom Kim, +5

T-36. Maverick McNealy, +5

T-36. Johnny Keefer, +5

T-36. Chris Gotterup, +5 (through 17)

T-45. Matt Wallace, +6

T-45. J.T. Poston, +6

T-45. Corey Conners, +6

T-45. Michael Kim, +6

T-45. Marc Leishman, +6

T-45. Tony Finau, +6

T-45. Justin Hastings (amateur), +6

T-45. Jordan Smith, +6

T-45. Xander Schauffele, +6

T-45. Rory McIlroy*, +6

T-45. Niklas Norgaard, +6

T-45. Ryan Gerard, +6

T-45. Philip Barbaree Jr., +6 (through 16)

T-58. Patrick Reed, +7

T-58. Ryan McCormick, +7

T-58. Laurie Canter, +7

T-58. James Nicholas, +7

T-58. Hideki Matsuyama, +7

T-58. Harris English, +7

T-58. Andrew Novak, +7

T-58. Matt Fitzpatrick*, +7

T-58. Brian Harman, +7

T-58. Cam Davis, +7

And these are the golfers outside the cut line who still need to finish their Round 2s:

Riley Lewis, +10 through 16

Jinichiro Kozuma, +9 through 17

Jackson Buchanan, +10 through 17

Lance Simpson (amateur), +11 through 17

Mason Howell (amateur), +12 through 17

Cameron Tankersley, +13 through 17

Zach Bauchou, +15 through 17

Chase Johnson, +17 through 17

Joakim Lagergren, +19 through 17

Brady Calkins, +25 through 17

Who missed the U.S. Open cut in 2025?

The former U.S. Open champs who finished outside the cut line were DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark (8 over), Lucas Glover (8 over), Dustin Johnson (10 over), Gary Woodland (10 over) and Justin Rose (14 over).

Ludvig Åberg (8 over), Patrick Cantlay (8 over), Phil Mickelson (8 over), Tommy Fleetwood (9 over) and Justin Thomas (12 over) were among the other notable cuts. You can check out the full list of cuts here.