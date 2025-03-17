Players Championship playoff: Start time, TV info, format

The Players Championship isn't over just yet.

The winner of golf's unofficial fifth major will be determined Monday after Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun finished the final round tied at 12-under 276.

The two will play a three-hole aggregate playoff at TPC Sawgrass in what is just the sixth playoff in tournament history and first since Rickie Fowler's thrilling sudden-death win in 2015.

McIlroy shot a 68 in the final round Sunday, which included a four-hour weather delay, while Spaun finished at even-par 72. Spaun erased McIlroy's three-stroke lead on the back nine, with Spaun's potential 30-foot putt for the win on the 18th hole stopping inches short to force the playoff.

Here's how to watch the conclusion of golf's flagship event.

When is The Players Championship playoff?

The Players Championship playoff between McIlroy and Spaun will be on Monday, March 17.

What time is The Players Championship playoff?

The Players Championship playoff will begin at 9 a.m. ET.

What channel is The Players Championship playoff on?

The playoff for The Players Championship will air on Golf Channel and stream live on Peacock.

How does The Players Championship playoff work?

The Players Championship's playoff format is a three-hole aggregate on the par-5 16th, the par-3 17th and the par-4 18th. The lowest overall total wins the title.

If still tied through the three-hole playoff, McIlroy and Spaun go into sudden death on the 17th hole, and 18th if needed, to decide the champion.

Has Rory McIlroy ever won The Players Championship?

McIlroy won The Players Championship in 2019. The 35-year-old has also won four majors. McIlroy has gone 3-2 in playoffs during his career.

Has JJ Spaun ever won a major?

Spaun, 34, has one victory on the PGA Tour, winning the Valero Texas Open in 2022. His best finish in a major tournament was when he tied for 23rd at the 2022 Masters Tournament. This is the fourth time he has competed in The Players Championships, having missed the cut in 2022 and 2023 and finished tied for 64th in 2024.

This will be Spaun's first career playoff.

How much does the winner of The Players Championship get?

The Players Championship has a $25 million purse, the largest of any PGA Tour event. The winner earns $4.5 million and the runner-up gets $2.72 million.

