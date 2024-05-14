WNBA

Golden State Valkyries announced as new Bay Area WNBA team name

The Valkyries will begin play in 2025

By Ali Thanawalla

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Golden State Valkyries, welcome to the Bay Area sports landscape.

The Bay Area's WNBA team officially announced its much-anticipated name early Tuesday morning.

"Originating from Norse mythology, Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering – flying through air and sea alike," the team wrote in a press release. "This brand is Golden State’s modern interpretation of Valkyries: strong, bold, and fierce."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The announcement of the Valkyries branding comes seven months after the Warriors were awarded the WNBA's newest expansion team.

"The story of the Golden State Valkyries begins now," Valkyries president Jess Smith said in a press release. “And what better way than to be surrounded and supported by Bay Area legends as we take our rightful place in the WNBA and beyond. This is the Bay's time to show what's possible with the best fans in the world."

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres

Padres' missed opportunities cause comeback to fall short against Colorado

MLS

MLS' San Diego FC in advanced talks with Sergio Ramos: Report

Last Monday, Ohemaa Nyanin was introduced as the Valkyries' first general manager. She will be tasked with building the team's roster.

The Valkyries are set to begin playing in 2025.

This article tagged under:

WNBA
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us