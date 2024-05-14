Golden State Valkyries announced as new Bay Area WNBA team name

Golden State Valkyries, welcome to the Bay Area sports landscape.

The Bay Area's WNBA team officially announced its much-anticipated name early Tuesday morning.

Join our ascent. pic.twitter.com/39npVRfDPm — Golden State Valkyries (@wnbagoldenstate) May 14, 2024

"Originating from Norse mythology, Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering – flying through air and sea alike," the team wrote in a press release. "This brand is Golden State’s modern interpretation of Valkyries: strong, bold, and fierce."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The announcement of the Valkyries branding comes seven months after the Warriors were awarded the WNBA's newest expansion team.

"The story of the Golden State Valkyries begins now," Valkyries president Jess Smith said in a press release. “And what better way than to be surrounded and supported by Bay Area legends as we take our rightful place in the WNBA and beyond. This is the Bay's time to show what's possible with the best fans in the world."

A combination of strength and grace, the Golden State Valkyries are writing the next chapter in the epic tale of the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/25NVgnBmU6 — Golden State Valkyries (@wnbagoldenstate) May 14, 2024

Last Monday, Ohemaa Nyanin was introduced as the Valkyries' first general manager. She will be tasked with building the team's roster.

The Valkyries are set to begin playing in 2025.