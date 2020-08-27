Go Inside (and Outside) New Chargers, Rams Stadium

While both the Chargers and the Rams recently announced that fans would be unable to attend games until further notice due to the pandemic, NBC 7 got an inside look at pro football's newest stadium.

Sadly, no fans will sit beneath the approximately 1 million-square-foot roof of SoFi Stadium in Ingleside, California, on Sept. 13, when the Los Angeles Rams will host the Cowboys or the following week when the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, face off against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"After careful consideration and discussion with State and local health officials, the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and SoFi Stadium have announced that Rams and Chargers games will be held without fans in attendance until further notice," the teams announced in a joint statement released last week.

Fortunately, though, the stadium folks have shared some videos with NBC7.com of all the progress being made at the stadium, which is 97 percent complete.

Here's some fun facts: