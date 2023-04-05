Giants Minor Leaguer Gives Up Homer to Tatis, Calls Him Cheater on Twitter

A pack of young fans excited to see Fernando Tatis Jr. in Sacramento Wednesday night showed that many are ready to forgive the Padres star for last year's PED suspension.

A tweet from a fellow player after his second appearance for El Paso suggests not everyone is willing to put it in the past.

In response to a tweet from NBC 7 Sports Anchor Darnay Tripp, Giants minor league pitcher Kade McClure called Tatis a "cheater".

The post came after the 27-year-old gave up a homer to Tatis in Wednesday's game.

**cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension** https://t.co/1gTgo9Pa8a — Kade McClure (@kademcc) April 6, 2023

McClure wrote, "cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension".

The homer was Tatis' first of the 2023 regular season. He has two RBIs in as many games with El Paso.

Tatis did his signature stutter step as he rounded third base, which drew some boos from the Sacramento crowd.

The 24-year-old is currently serving the final 20 games of his PED suspension. During that time he is able to spend 15 days in the minor leagues. Wednesday was his second game with El Paso, the Padres' Triple-A affiliate. He is eligible to make his return to the Padres on April 20.