Giants eyeing San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin for open skipper spot

Shortly after the end of a disappointing 3rd place finish that left San Diego out of the playoffs, Padres General Manager AJ Preller was asked about his relationship with manager Bob Melvin and the skipper's future in San Diego. Preller downplayed any major rifts between the two and said Melvin is under contract so he's going to be the Padres manager moving forward.

Perhaps the issues truly are worse than the front office is letting on.

According to multiple published reports, Melvin has been granted permission to talk to the San Francisco Giants about their open managerial position. BoMel is expected to do a have interview some time this week. If the Giants want to offer him the job they would have to work with the Padres about a compensation package, very much the same way a trade for players is negotiated. If an agreement can't be reached, Melvin stays in the Padres dugout for the 2024 season.

The Friars landed Melvin in very much the same way after the 2021 season, asking the A's for an interview then hiring him away without Oakland asking for anything in return.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Melvin led the Padres to the National League Championship Series in 2022 before this year's 82-80 campaign. If he does end up in San Francisco (and Padres fans might be feeling some Deja vu seeing as how Bruce Bochy was fired by the Padres, joined the Giants and won three World Series titles) the Padres would likely look at internal candidates Mike Schildt, the 2019 National League Manager of the Year with St. Louis, and bench coach Ryan Flaherty as replacement options.

While the Padres roster is certainly stacked with more talent the Giants job would likely be attractive to Melvin. He's a Bay Area native who went to Cal and spent three years playing catcher for the Giants. He also has a good relationship with San Francisco General Manager Farhan Zaidi from their days together in Oakland.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.