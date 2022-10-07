Giants' Daniel Jones Without Game Status, Will Start Vs. Packers in London

Giants’ Daniel Jones will start vs. Packers in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The New York Giants will have their starting quarterback for their international game in Week 5.

Daniel Jones does not have a game status for Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The fourth-year QB suffered an ankle injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 4 and was briefly taken out of the game.

While Jones is ready to go, the Giants still have a long list of injuries. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor and rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson were ruled out on Friday, while receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay, edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux did not not travel with the team to London. In addition, defensive lineman Leonard Williams was ruled questionable on Friday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With Taylor out, Davis Webb will be Jones’ backup at quarterback.

For the season, Jones has three touchdowns, two interceptions and 631 yards through the air. He has been effective on the ground, picking up 193 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries through four games.

With the Giants and Packers holding 3-1 records, London will get its first ever matchup with two above-.500 NFL teams.

The Giants will be back in the U.S. for Week 6 when they host the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 16.