Giant Cheez-It Takes Over Pregame Ceremony at Bowl Game in Orlando

Just when you thought you've seen it all at a football game, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando took things to a whole new level Monday.

During pregame events before the showdown between the LSU Tigers and Purdue Boilermakers, a reported six-foot tall version of the popular snack cracker game out of a giant box to the hit song "Party Up" from late rapper DMX.

That is a 6 foot tall Cheezit.



God bless bowl season. #CitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/V5U8M7hokd — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) January 2, 2023

The bowl game later tweeted the snack's name was "Ched-Z."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Cheez-It is in its first year sponsoring the annual New Year bowl game while also sponsoring the annual Cheez-It Bowl at the same stadium, in which Florida State defeated Oklahoma in front of that game's mascot Prince Cheddward.