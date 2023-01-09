Georgia Wins 2nd Straight National Championship With Historic Rout of TCU

The national title is heading back to Athens.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (15-0) completed an unblemished title defense in dominant fashion on Monday night, crushing the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-2) 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national championship.

The triumph at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, made Kirby Smart’s team the first repeat national champs in school history and in the CFP era. The Alabama Crimson Tide were the last team to win consecutive national titles, doing so in 2011 and 2012.

The Bulldogs secured the repeat in record-setting fashion, too. The 58-point victory smashed the previous record for the largest margin of victory in a national championship game. The previous record mark was Nebraska's 38-point win over Florida in the 1995 season.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

TCU was looking to cap an improbable season with its first national championship since 1938. After being picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll, first-year head coach Sonny Dykes and Co. went 12-0 in the regular season and took down the previously unbeaten No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl.

But the underdog Horned Frogs were simply outmatched by the Bulldogs – so much so that the game was decided before halftime.

Georgia scored on all six of its first-half possessions to grab a commanding 38-7 lead. The Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in total yards while forcing three turnovers – two interceptions, one fumble – in the opening 30 minutes.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett began the offensive onslaught with a 21-yard touchdown run on Georgia’s opening possession.

The Bulldogs then turned a fumble from TCU wideout Derius Davis into a 24-yard field goal from Jack Podlesny to make it 10-0.

TCU came up with a response on the ensuing possession, as a 60-yard hookup between Davis and quarterback Max Duggan set up a two-yard touchdown run for Duggan.

MAX DUGGAN AND TCU WITH THE RESPONSE 🐸#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/3iX41dH69f — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2023

But the Bulldogs put any potential for an upset to bed with 28 unanswered points to close out the half. The four touchdowns came on a 37-yard catch by wideout Ladd McConkey, a six-yard run by Bennett, a one-yard run by halfback Kendall Milton and a one-handed 22-yard catch by wideout Adonai Mitchell.

After the teams traded three-and-outs to begin the second half, Georgia provided some more offensive fireworks. Bennett hit tight end Brock Bowers for a 22-yard score and McConkey for a 14-yard score on back-to-back possessions to stretch the lead to 52-7.

Bennett's touchdown pass to McConkey proved to be the final pass of his legendary Georgia career, as he was pulled from the game during the next offensive possession and met with a standing ovation from Bulldogs fans.

Stetson Bennett gets a standing ovation leaving the field 👏#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/dsUVnmHmIH — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2023

Bennett finished 18 of 25 passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 39 yards and two scores.