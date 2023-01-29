Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett Arrested For Public Intoxication in Dallas

University of Georgia’s star quarterback, Stetson Bennett, who led the team to back-to-back national championships, was arrested in Dallas for public intoxication.

The 25-year-old was taken into police custody around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning after police received reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way.

According to DPD, when officers arrived, they found Bennett and "determined he was intoxicated."

Bennett was taken into custody, transported to the City Detention Center and booked. Authorities did not release any bond information at this time.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Bennett's arrest is another incident of legal trouble for Georgia players recently.

Bennett started his college career as a walk-on and was a Heisman Trophy finalist this past season after leading the Bulldogs to a 15-0 record and an SEC championship.

NBC 5 reached out to the University of Georgia Sunday morning for more information. This story is developing and will be updated once we learn more.