NFL

George Kittle's One-Handed Juggled Catch Vs. Cowboys Stuns NFL Twitter

Kittle's absurd catch led to a touchdown to make it 16-9 49ers

By Taylor Wirth

NFL Twitter stunned by Kittle's jaw-dropping catch vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle played a big role in shifting the momentum in the 49ers' favor during the fourth quarter of San Francisco's NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. 

With the game tied 9-9, a first-and-10 pass from 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy over the middle to Kittle resulted in a one-handed bobbled catch that injected momentum into an otherwise lifeless San Francisco offense. 

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Twitter was stunned after Kittle's otherworldly catch. 

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

USMNT

Report: Brian McBride Out As USMNT General Manager

MLB

On Friar Podcast: How Excited Should Padres Fans Be About a 16-Year-Old Catching Prospect?

Kittle's 30-yard reception moved the 49ers' offense into Cowboys territory, helping set up an eventual two-yard touchdown run from running back Christian McCaffrey that gave San Francisco a 16-9 lead after the ensuing extra-point. 

If the 49ers hang on to win and advance to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kittle's jaw-dropping catch will have played a big role in generating momentum at the right time. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLSan Francisco 49ersDallas CowboysNFL Playoffs
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us