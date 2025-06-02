Gavin Sheets collides violently with left field wall in Padres victory

After splitting the first 2 games of this series, the Padres and Pirates played the rubber match Sunday at Petco Park.

The Padres got early offense in this game, thanks to solo 1st inning home run by Manny Machado, giving them a 1-0 lead.

— San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 1, 2025

The Pirates took a 2-1 lead on Andrew McCutcheon's 2-run homer off Randy Vasquez in the 3rd inning. It was McCutcheon's 233 home run trying him with Roberto Clemente for 3rd most all-time in Pirates history.

In the 4th inning the Pirates hit another home run off Vasquez, this time it was Adam Frazier with a solo shot that just barely cleared the wall in left center.

On the play, Padres left fielder Gavin Sheets was tracking the ball all the way, and did not slow down as he crashed face first into the wall in left center, as the ball cleared the wall. The violent collision made a large thud that could be heard throughout Petco Park.

Scary moment for Gavin Sheets in the top of the 4th. Sheets managed to stand up and appears to be alert. He will exit this ballgame, and Brandon Lockridge will sub in left field. #Pirates @ #Padres — @JohnSilvaJr (@JohnSilvaJr) June 1, 2025

Sheets was down on the ground for a few minutes, before getting up and walking off on his own. Brandon Lockridge replaced Sheets in left field.

Vasquez pitched 3.1, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs.

Pirate starting pitcher Andrew Heaney was sharp. The first inning homer to Machado was the only run he allowed until the 6th, when Jackson Merrill doubled in Luis Arraez trimming the Pirates lead to 4-2. In total, Heaney pitched 5.2, 3 strikeouts and allowed 2 earned runs.

However, the Pirates have blown 17 leads already this season and in the 7th inning the Pittsburgh bullpen lost another one.

The Padres added another run on an Elias Diaz RBI single to a make it 4-3 Pirates in the 7th.

Then tied it on an Arraez liner to left with the bases loaded and took the lead a batter later as Machado hit a sac fly to deep center.

A Tyler Wade infield single plated another Padre run for a 6-4 lead.

The Padre bullpen made the lead standup in what was a great performance from them. Five relievers held the Pirates scoreless in 5.2 innings after Vasquez departed.

Monday the Padres start a 4-game series against the Giants in San Francisco.