Marcus Smart

Gary Payton Presents Marcus Smart With DPOY Award in Front of Celtics Teammates

Smart became the first guard to win the award since Payton in the 1995-96 season

By Justin Leger

Scroll down to watch the video

WATCH: Gary Payton presents Marcus Smart with DPOY award originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Smart joined an exclusive club on Monday.

The Boston Celtics guard was named the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first point guard to win the award since Seattle SuperSonics great Gary Payton in 1995-96. Payton presented Smart with the award in front of his C's teammates.

"You're a guy that I think reminds me of myself," Payton told Smart. "Everybody asks me about it all the time. You play that D the way you're supposed to. You play it with a chip on your shoulder and some heart."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After Payton announced Smart as the DPOY winner, the C's veteran was mobbed by his teammates.

Watch:

Smart beat out Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert -- the DPOY in three of the last four seasons -- and Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges for the award. He follows Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett as the second Celtics player to be named Defensive Player of the Year.

Note: Games 2-6 of the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics series will be aired on NBC Sports Boston and can also be streamed on NBCSportsBoston.com or with the MyTeams App, which you can download below.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Marcus SmartNBABoston CelticsNBA Playoffs
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us