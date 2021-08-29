Game On! San Diego State Is Ready To Kick Off The College Football Season

It's time to play football!

San Diego State plays the first game of their 2021 season this Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. It's a 7:30pm kickoff as the Aztecs host New Mexico State.

San Diego State is a 31 point favorite over the Aggies, who lost their season opener to University of Texas El Paso (UTEP) 30-3 on August 28th.

For the second straight season, the Aztecs will play home games for the entire season in Carson, while the new Aztec Stadium is being built in Mission Valley. San Diego State will open the new stadium in the fall of 2022. Tickets for all home games are available through the San Diego State ticket office https://goaztecs.com/sports/2018/7/13/tickets-sdsu-ticket-office-html.aspx

San Diego State is coming off a 4-4 record and missed playing in a bowl game for the first time in 10 years. The Aztecs are hoping for a bounce back season under head coach Brady Hoke, back for his 2nd season in his 2nd go-around as head coach, and new starting quarterback Jordan Brookshire.

Visited w @AztecFB coach Brady Hoke ahead of Saturday’s season opener. More specific SDSU content 11:30 tonight on @nbcsandiego Sports Wrap, but we also talked big picture stuff for @MountainWest & college footballs shifting landscape. @GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/SyFImSwABi — Todd Strain (@TODDSTRAINNBCSD) August 29, 2021

After New Mexico State, the schedule gets much tougher, as San Diego State plays back to back games against Pac-12 opponents, September 11th at Arizona and September 18th when they host Utah. After a final non-conference game against Towson, the Aztecs play 8 straight Mountain West Conference games to close the regular season.