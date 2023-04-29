Full list of every pick from the 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books.
From Thursday through Saturday, 259 prospects heard their names called as they officially became NFL players.
It started on Thursday night, when the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will join a rebuilding team with first-year head coach Frank Reich, who previously led the Indianapolis Colts.
After 31 picks on Thursday, action continued on Friday with the second and third rounds. The final four rounds took place on Saturday, with the Los Angeles Rams taking DE Desjuan Johnson out of Toledo as "Mr. Irrelevant" -- the last pick of the event.
Here’s a complete look at every pick from the 2023 NFL Draft:
Round 1
1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3. Houston Texans (from Arizona): Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
6. Arizona Cardinals (from L.A. Rams through Detroit): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
8. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Carolina through Chicago): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears (from New Orleans through Philadelphia): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
12. Detroit Lions (from Cleveland through Houston and Arizona): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
13. Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
15. New York Jets (from Green Bay): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
16. Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
17. New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
18. Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt
20. Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
23. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
24. New York Giants (from Jacksonville): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
25. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville through N.Y. Giants): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
26. Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
30. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
Round 2
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago): Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
33. Tennessee Titans (from Houston through Arizona): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
34. Detroit Lions (from Arizona): Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
35. Las Vegas Raiders (from Indianapolis): Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
36. Los Angeles Rams: Steve Avila, OL, TCU
37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
38. Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas through Indianapolis): Matt Bergeron, OL, Syracuse
39. Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
40. New Orleans Saints: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
41. Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee): BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
42. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets): Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
43. New York Jets: Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
44. Indianapolis Colts (from Atlanta): Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
45. Detroit Lions (from Green Bay): Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
46. New England Patriots: Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
47. Washington Commanders: Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois
48. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit through Green Bay): Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State
49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin
50. Green Bay Packers (from Tampa Bay): Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
51. Miami Dolphins: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
52. Seattle Seahawks: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore): Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida
54. Los Angeles Chargers: Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC
55. Kansas City Chiefs (from Minnesota through Detroit): Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
56. Chicago Bears (from Jacksonville): Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (FL)
57. New York Giants: John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
58. Dallas Cowboys: Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
59. Buffalo Bills: O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
60. Cincinnati Bengals: D.J. Turner, CB, Michigan
61. Jacksonville Jaguars (from San Francisco through Carolina and Chicago): Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
62. Houston Texans (from Philadelphia): Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State
63. Denver Broncos (from Kansas City through Detroit): Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma
Round 3
64. Chicago Bears: Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina
65. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston): Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
66. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona): Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis): Drew Sanders, ILB, Arkansas
68. Detroit Lions (from Denver): Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
69. Los Angeles Rams: Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston
70. Las Vegas Raiders: Byron Young, DT, Alabama
71. New Orleans Saints: Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
72. Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee): Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland): Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
74. Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets): Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
75. Atlanta Falcons: Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
76. New England Patriots (from Carolina): Marte Mapu, ILB, Sacramento State
77. Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami): Byron Young, DE, Tennessee
78. Green Bay Packers: Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington): Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
80. Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh): DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon
81. Tennessee Titans (from Detroit through Arizona): Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: YaYa Diaby, DE, Louisville
83. Denver Broncos (from Seattle): Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
84. Miami Dolphins: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
85. Los Angeles Chargers: Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
86. Baltimore Ravens: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
87. San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota): Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
89. Los Angeles Rams (from N.Y. Giants): Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest
90. Dallas Cowboys: LB DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
91. Buffalo Bills: Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
92. Kansas City Chiefs (from Cincinnati): Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma
93. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco through Carolina): Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
94. Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia): Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford
95. Cincinnati Bengals (from Kansas City): Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
96. Detriot Lions (compensatory selection from Arizona): Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky
97. Washington Commanders (compensatory selection): Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas
98. Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection): Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor
99. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection): Jake Moody, K, Michigan
100. Las Vegas Raiders (special compensatory selection from Kansas City through N.Y. Giants): Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati
101. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection): Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama
102. Minnesota Vikings (special compensatory selection from San Francisco): Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC
Round 4
103. New Orleans Saints (from Chicago): Nick Saldiveri, OG, Old Dominion
104. Las Vegas Raiders (from Houston): Jakorian Bennett, DB, Maryland
105. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona through Houston): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
106. Indianapolis Colts: Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
107. New England Patriots (from L.A. Rams): Jake Andrews, C, Troy
108. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Anthony Bradford, OG, LSU
109. Houston Texans (from Las Vegas): Dylan Horton, EDGE, TCU
110. Indianapolis Colts (from Tennessee through Atlanta): Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern
111. Cleveland Browns: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
112. New England Patriots (from N.Y. Jets): Chad Ryland, K, Maryland
113. Atlanta Falcons: Clark Phillips, CB, Utah
114. Carolina Panthers: Chandler Zavala, OG, NC State
115. Chicago Bears (from New Orleans): Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
116. Green Bay Packers: Colby Wooden, DT, Auburn
117. New England Patriots: Sidy Sow, OG, Eastern Michigan
118. Washington Commanders: Braeden Daniels, OL, Utah
119. Kansas City Chiefs (from Detroit through Minnesota): Chamarri Conner, S, Virginia Tech
120. New York Jets (from Pittsburgh through New England): Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh
121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay): Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida
122. Arizona Cardinals (from Miami through Kansas City and Detroit): Jon Gaines II, OG, UCLA
123. Seattle Seahawks: Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State
124. Baltimore Ravens: Tavius Robinson, EDGE, Ole Miss
125. Los Angeles Chargers: Derius Davis, WR, TCU
126. Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota): Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri
127. New Orleans Saints (from Jacksonville): Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
128. Los Angeles Rams (from N.Y. Giants): Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia
129. Dallas Cowboys: Viliami Fehoko Jr., DE, San Jose State
130. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo): Tyler Lacy, DE, Oklahoma State
131. Cincinnati Bengals: Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue
132. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco through Carolina): Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin
133. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia): Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
134. Minnesota Vikings (from Kansas City): Jay Ward, CB, LSU
135. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory selection from New England): Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue
Round 5
136. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago): Yasir Abdullah, LB, Louisville
137. Washington Commanders (from Arizona through Buffalo): K.J. Henry, DE, Clemson
138. Indianapolis Colts: Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
139. Arizona Cardinals (from Denver through Detroit): Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
140. Cleveland Browns (from L.A. Rams): Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA
141. Minnesota Vikings (from Las Vegas through Indianapolis): Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU
142. Cleveland Browns: Cam Mitchell, CB, Northwestern
143. New York Jets: Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh
144. New England Patriots (from Atlanta through Las Vegas): Atonio Mafi, OG, UCLA
145. Carolina Panthers: Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State
146. New Orleans Saints: Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota
147. Tennessee Titans: Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati
148. Chicago Bears (from New England through Baltimore): Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
149. Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State
150. Buffalo Bills (from Washington): Justin Shorter, WR, Florida
151. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh): Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan
152. Detroit Lions: Colby Sorsdal, OT, William & Mary
153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh
154. Seattle Seahawks: Oluseun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan
155. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami): Darrell Luter Jr., CB, South Alabama
156. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan McFadden, OG, Clemson
157. Baltimore Ravens: Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
158. Indianapolis Colts (from Minnesota): Daniel Scott, S, California
159. Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville through Atlanta and Detroit): Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia
160. Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Giants): Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
161. Los Angeles Rams (from Dallas through Houston): Nick Hampton, OLB, Appalachian State
162. Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo): Will Mallory, TE, Miami (FL)
163. Cincinnati Bengals: Chase Brown, RB, Illinois
164. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco): Jaren Hall, QB, BYU
165. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia through New Orleans): Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota
166. Kansas City Chiefs: BJ Thompson, OLB, Stephen F. Austin
167. Houston Texans (compensatory selection from L.A. Rams): Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama
168. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection): Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
169. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection): Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina
170. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory selection from Green Bay through New York): Christopher Smith, S, Georgia
171. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection from L.A. Rams): Payne Durham, TE, Purdue
172. New York Giants (compensatory selection): Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma
173. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection): Robert Beal Jr., DE, Georgia
174. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection from Las Vegas through Houston): Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia
175. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection from Tampa Bay): Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
176. Indianapolis Colts from Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection): Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern
177. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection): Puka Nacua, WR, BYU
Round 6
178. Dallas Cowboys (from Chicago through Miami and Kansas City): Eric Scott Jr., CB, Southern Miss
179. Green Bay Packers (from Houston through Tampa Bay): Karl Brooks, DE, Bowling Green
180. Arizona Cardinals: Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville
181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis): Josh Hayes, CB, Kansas State
182. Los Angeles Rams: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU
183. Denver Broncos: JL Skinner, S, Boise State
184. New York Jets (from Las Vegas through New England): Zaire Barnes, OLB, Western Michigan
185. Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Jets): Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
186. Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta): Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
187. New England Patriots (from Carolina): Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
188. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans through Houston): Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
189. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee): Ochaun Mathis, DE, Nebraska
190. Cleveland Browns: Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
191. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Green Bay through L.A. Rams, Houston and Philadelphia): Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
192. New England Patriots: Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State
193. Washington Commanders: Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky
194. Kansas City Chiefs (from Detroit): Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas
195. New Orleans Saints (from Pittsburgh through Denver): A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jose Ramirez, OLB, Eastern Michigan
197. Miami Dolphins: Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford
198. Seattle Seahawks: Jerrick Reed II, S, New Mexico
199. Baltimore Ravens: Sala Aumavae-Laulu, OL, Oregon
200. Los Angeles Chargers: Scott Matlock, DT, Boise State
201. Houston Texans (from Minnesota): Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame
202. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers
203. Las Vegas Raiders (from N.Y. Giants through Houston): Amari Burney, OLB, Florida
204. New York Jets (from Dallas through Las Vegas): Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU
205. Houston Texans (from Buffalo): Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
206. Cincinnati Bengals: Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton
207. Green Bay Packers (from San Francisco through Houston and N.Y. Jets): Anders Carlson, K, Auburn
208. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia): Erick Hallett II, S, Pittsburgh
209. New York Giants (from Kansas City): Tre Hawkins III, CB, Old Dominion
210. New England Patriots (compensatory selection): Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty
211. Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection from Minnesota): Titus Leo, LB, Wagner
212. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection): Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
213. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection): Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia
214. New England Patriots (compensatory selection from Las Vegas): Ameer Speed, CB, Michigan State
215. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection from Washington through Buffalo): Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
216. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection): Dee Winters, LB, TCU
217. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection from Kansas City): Brad Robbins, P, Michigan
Round 7
218. Chicago Bears: Travis Bell, DT, Kennesaw State
219. Detroit Lions (from Houston through Minnesota and Philadelphia): Antoine Green, WR, North Carolina
220. New York Jets (from Arizona through Las Vegas): Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion
221. Indianapolis Colts: Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
222. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver through San Francisco): DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB
223. Los Angeles Rams: Ethan Evans, P, Wingate
224. Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas): DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama
225. Atlanta Falcons: Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, South Carolina
226. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina): Cooper Hodgers, OL, Appalachian State
227. Jacksonville Jaguars (from New Orleans): Raymond Vohasek, DT, North Carolina
228. Tennessee Titans: Colton Dowell, WR, UT Martin
229. Baltimore Ravens (from Cleveland): Andrew Vorhees, OG, USC
230. Buffalo Bills (from N.Y. Jets through Tampa Bay, Philadelphia and Houston): Nick Broeker, OG, Ole Miss
231. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England): Nesta Jade Silvera, DT, Arizona State
232. Green Bay Packers: Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky
233. Washington Commanders: Andre Jones Jr., EDGE, Louisiana
234. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh): Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State
235. Green Bay Packers (from Detroit through L.A. Rams): Lew Nichols III, RB, Central Michigan
236. Indianapolis Colts (from Tampa Bay): Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan
237. Seattle Seahawks: Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia
238. Miami Dolphins: Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan
239. Los Angeles Chargers: Max Duggan, QB, TCU
240. Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Giants through Baltimore): Derek Parish, EDGE, Houston
241. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Minnesota through Denver): Cory Trice Jr., CB, Purdue
242. Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville): Anthony Johnson, CB, Virginia
243. New York Giants: Jordon Riley, DT, Oregon
244. Dallas Cowboys: Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina
245. New England Patriots (from Buffalo through Atlanta): Isaiah Bolden, CB, Jackson State
246. Cincinnati Bengals: D.J. Ivey, DB, Miami
247. San Francisco 49ers: Brayden Willis, TE, Oklahoma
248. Houston Texans (from Philadelphia): Brandon Hill, S, Pittsburgh
249. Philadelphia Eagles (from Kansas City through Detroit): Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas
250. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection): Nic Jones, CB, Ball State
251. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection from L.A. Rams): Spencer Anderson, G, Maryland
252. Buffalo Bills (compensatory selection from Tampa Bay through L.A. Rams): Alex Austin, CB, Oregon State
253. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection): Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan
254. New York Giants (compensatory selection): Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston
255. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection): Jalen Graham, LB, Purdue
256. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection): Grant DuBose, WR, Charlotte
257. Denver Broncos (compensatory selection from New Orleans): Alex Forsyth, C, Oregon
258. Chicago Bears (compensatory selection): Kendall Williamson, DB, Stanford
259. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection from Houston): Desjuan Johnson, DT, Toledo