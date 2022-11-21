From The Mesa to Maui, San Diego State Basketball Keeps Winning. SDSU Beats Ohio State 88-77

Perfection in Paradise!

Neither San Diego State nor Ohio State had lost a game before before they played against each other in the first round of the Maui Invitational. Both teams were 3-0, and seeking to keep their unbeaten season going.

When the game was over, only the Aztecs were still perfect.

San Diego State beat Ohio State 88-77 in Lahaina, improving to 4-0 on the season.

Four different Aztecs scored in double figures, lead by Matt Bradley with 18 points. As a team, the Aztecs shot 50% from the field and 47% on 3-point attempts.

After falling behind early, San Diego State rallied and led 37-26 at half.

In the second half, the Aztecs extended the lead to 15 points, but a Buckeye rally closed the gap to just 4 points with 13 minutes to play.

SDSU would not give up the lead though. Micah Parrish hit back to back 3-pointers to push the lead to double digits again.

Next up, San Diego State plays the winner of Arizona vs. Cincinnati on Tuesday.