Friars Create $1M Fund for Game-Day Employees

The San Diego Padres announced Wednesday that the team was partnering with Major League Baseball to create a $1 million fund for its Petco Park game-day employees while the start of the Major League season is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We appreciate and value our game-day employees and their excellent work throughout the course of the year, and we hope that this fund can provide some relief during this difficult time," the Padres said via a news release. "We will provide additional information to those affected employees as details of the fund are finalized in the coming days."

Major League Baseball has canceled the rest of spring training and pushed back the start of the regular season at least eight weeks, according to Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The Padres were scheduled to open the season with a four-game home stint against the Colorado Rockies starting March 26.