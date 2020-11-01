Free Agency Begins, Padres Decline Moreland's Option

One of the Padres' big name acquisitions from the 2020 trade deadline is back on the market.

The team declined its club option on designated hitter Mitch Moreland. He was due $3 million in 2021.

Moreland hit just .203 after arriving at the deadline. He did go 4-for-8 with a RBI in the postseason. The 35-year-old arrived in San Diego after a promising 22 games with the Red Sox in which he hit .328 with eight homers, 21 runs batted in and an OPS of 1.177.

The move adds Moreland to the list of Padres now on the free agent market.

General Manager AJ Preller must decide who he wants to bring back in a group that also includes closers Kirby Yates and Trevor Rosenthal, pitcher Garrett Richards, catcher Jason Castro and utility player Jurickson Profar.

