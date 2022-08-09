Police: Ex-49er Gore charged with simple assault in domestic violence case originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Former 49ers running back Frank Gore has been charged with simple assault, Atlantic City, N.J., police announced Tuesday, stemming from a domestic violence incident.

Police said in a press release that they responded to a domestic violence dispute report July 31 at Tropicana Atlantic City, and found a 28-year-old Miami woman talking to hotel security. The woman, whom police didn’t identify, showed no signs of injury, and a complaint wasn’t filed at that time. Police added that an investigation ensued, however, and resulted in the simple assault charge against Gore.

Gore, 39, was issued a summons, and while police didn’t publicly announce a court date, TMZ cited court records in reporting that a hearing will be held in mid-October.

Gore, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2020, spent 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2005-14) after they drafted him out of the University of Miami, and is the franchise’s all-time leading rusher. Gore signed a one-day contract with the 49ers in June so he could retire as the NFL’s third-leading career rusher, and the team announced that it planned to induct him into the Hall of Fame this upcoming season.

Gore also played with the Colts, Dolphins, Bills and Jets in his 16-year NFL career.

If you or someone you know needs help, they can call: