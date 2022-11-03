San Antonio Spurs

Former Spurs Psychologist Suing Josh Primo, Team After Alleged Exposure Incidents

Primo was waived by the Spurs last week

By Logan Reardon

Former Spurs psychologist files lawsuit against Josh Primo, team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen reportedly is suing the organization and Josh Primo and filing a criminal complaint over alleged indecent exposure incidents.

The Spurs waived Primo last week.

According to a lawsuit obtained by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Primo allegedly exposed himself nine times to Cauthen beginning in December of 2021. The lawsuit claims that the franchise failed to act despite becoming aware of the exposures in January of 2022.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cauthen repeatedly reported the incidents, but the reports were “ignored.” The lawsuit states that Cauthen met with Spurs general manager Brian Wright on March 21, 2022, but “nothing was done.”

William J. Briggs, Primo’s attorney, released a lengthy statement denying the allegations.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Nov 1

Twitter Legend Josiah Johnson Expects Lavin to Thrive with Toreros

MLB Oct 29

Padres Off-Season Primer: How Much $$$ Does San Diego Have to Spend in Free Agency?

Primo was drafted at No. 12 overall by the Spurs in July of 2021. 

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich denied further comment after the team cut ties with Primo.

The 19-year-old is owed $4.1 million this year and $4.3 million next year by the Spurs after going unclaimed on waivers.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

San Antonio SpursIndecent Exposure
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us