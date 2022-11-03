Former Spurs Psychologist Suing Josh Primo, Team After Alleged Exposure Incidents

Former Spurs psychologist files lawsuit against Josh Primo, team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen reportedly is suing the organization and Josh Primo and filing a criminal complaint over alleged indecent exposure incidents.

The Spurs waived Primo last week.

According to a lawsuit obtained by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Primo allegedly exposed himself nine times to Cauthen beginning in December of 2021. The lawsuit claims that the franchise failed to act despite becoming aware of the exposures in January of 2022.

Cauthen repeatedly reported the incidents, but the reports were “ignored.” The lawsuit states that Cauthen met with Spurs general manager Brian Wright on March 21, 2022, but “nothing was done.”

William J. Briggs, Primo’s attorney, released a lengthy statement denying the allegations.

Statement from Josh Primo’s attorney, William J. Briggs, II: pic.twitter.com/V6IxRvoOLM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2022

Primo was drafted at No. 12 overall by the Spurs in July of 2021.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich denied further comment after the team cut ties with Primo.

The 19-year-old is owed $4.1 million this year and $4.3 million next year by the Spurs after going unclaimed on waivers.